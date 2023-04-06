The Colorado Avalanche (46-24-6) will aim to continue a seven-game road win streak when they square off against the San Jose Sharks (22-39-16) on Thursday, April 6 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ALT.

Avalanche vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-230) Sharks (+195) -

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have won 61.8% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (34-21).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -230 or shorter, Colorado has a 13-3 record (winning 81.2% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Avalanche a 69.7% chance to win.

Avalanche vs. Sharks Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Sharks Total (Rank) 250 (16th) Goals 225 (24th) 207 (4th) Goals Allowed 289 (30th) 60 (5th) Power Play Goals 39 (26th) 49 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 39 (3rd)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Colorado went over five times.

In their past 10 games, the Avalanche's goals per game average is 1.3 higher than their season-long average.

The Avalanche are ranked 16th in the league with 250 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.

The Avalanche have given up the fourth-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 207 (2.7 per game).

With a +43 goal differential, they're ranked eighth-best in the league.

