The Colorado Rockies and Yonathan Daza, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Yonathan Daza At The Plate (2022)

  • Daza hit .301 with 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 26 walks.
  • Daza got a hit in 65.5% of his 113 games last season, with at least two hits in 31.0% of them.
  • Registering a plate appearance in 113 games a season ago, he hit just two home runs.
  • Daza drove in a run in 24 of 113 games last season (21.2%), including six occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.3%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • In 40.7% of his 113 games last season, he scored a run (46 times). He had nine games with multiple runs in 2022 (8.0%).

Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
49 GP 53
.316 AVG .289
.373 OBP .327
.409 SLG .363
13 XBH 12
1 HR 1
21 RBI 13
25/15 K/BB 33/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
57 GP 56
34 (59.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (71.4%)
19 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (28.6%)
27 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (33.9%)
1 (1.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.8%)
13 (22.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (19.6%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA ranked first among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers surrendered the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Urias (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers, his second this season.
  • His last appearance was on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (3.00), 13th in WHIP (.667), and 38th in K/9 (9).
