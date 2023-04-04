The Denver Nuggets (52-26) and the Houston Rockets (19-60) are scheduled to square off on Tuesday at Toyota Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Jamal Murray is one of the players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on Altitude Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Rockets

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4

Tuesday, April 4 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Nikola Jokic, Alperen Sengun and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Nuggets' Last Game

On Sunday, in their last game, the Nuggets defeated the Warriors 112-110. With 29 points, Michael Porter Jr. was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Michael Porter Jr. 29 11 0 0 0 4 Jamal Murray 26 3 8 2 2 3 Bruce Brown 14 4 3 2 1 0

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic leads his team in points (24.9), rebounds (11.9) and assists (9.9) per game, shooting 63.4% from the floor. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray puts up 20.3 points, 4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Aaron Gordon is posting 16.4 points, 3 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Bruce Brown posts 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Porter posts 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 49% from the field and 41.6% from beyond the arc with 3 made 3-pointers per contest (ninth in league).

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 19.1 8 6.4 0.8 0.4 0.4 Jamal Murray 19.2 3.7 7.2 0.8 0.4 3 Aaron Gordon 14 5.4 3.4 1.1 0.5 0.5 Michael Porter Jr. 17.1 5.9 1 0.4 0.4 3 Bruce Brown 12.4 4.3 3 1.1 0.7 0.4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.