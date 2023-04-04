The Denver Nuggets (52-26) hit the court against the Houston Rockets (19-60) as 9.5-point favorites on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SportsNet SW and ALT2. The matchup has a point total of 230.5.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: SportsNet SW and ALT2

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -9.5 230.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver and its opponents have gone over 230.5 combined points in 36 of 78 games this season.

Denver's games this season have had an average of 228.5 points, two fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Nuggets have gone 43-35-0 ATS this season.

Denver has been the favorite in 59 games this season and won 43 (72.9%) of those contests.

Denver has a record of 12-2, a 85.7% win rate, when it's favored by -450 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Nuggets vs Rockets Total Facts Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 36 46.2% 116.1 226.6 112.4 231.4 230 Rockets 33 41.8% 110.5 226.6 119 231.4 229.6

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over their last 10 contests.

In the Nuggets' past 10 contests, they have gone over the total twice.

Denver has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (24-16-0) than it has in road affairs (19-19-0).

The Nuggets record just 2.9 fewer points per game (116.1) than the Rockets allow (119).

When Denver scores more than 119 points, it is 25-7 against the spread and 29-3 overall.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 43-35 9-10 36-42 Rockets 32-47 11-23 40-39

Nuggets vs. Rockets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Nuggets Rockets 116.1 Points Scored (PG) 110.5 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 25-7 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 18-15 29-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 14-19 112.4 Points Allowed (PG) 119 9 NBA Rank (PAPG) 28 28-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 20-13 30-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 14-19

