Michael Porter Jr.'s Denver Nuggets match up versus the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Porter, in his last appearance, had 29 points and 11 rebounds in a 112-110 win over the Warriors.

In this article, we break down Porter's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 17.4 19.4 Rebounds 6.5 5.5 6.2 Assists -- 1.0 1.4 PRA 25.5 23.9 27 PR 24.5 22.9 25.6 3PM 3.5 3.0 3.3



Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, he's put up 11.6% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.1 per contest.

He's put up 7.2 threes per game, or 17.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Porter's Nuggets average 99.4 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Rockets are one of the league's fastest, ranking eighth with 102.7 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Rockets are 28th in the NBA, conceding 119.0 points per game.

The Rockets allow 41.3 rebounds per contest, ranking fourth in the NBA.

The Rockets are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 26.2 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Rockets have given up 14.6 makes per game, worst in the league.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 23 17 4 2 3 1 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.