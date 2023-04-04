Jamal Murray and the rest of the Denver Nuggets will be facing off versus the Houston Rockets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 112-110 win over the Warriors (his last game) Murray produced 26 points, eight assists, two steals and two blocks.

With prop bets in place for Murray, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 20.3 20.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 4.0 Assists 7.5 6.2 7.3 PRA 34.5 30.5 32.1 PR 26.5 24.3 24.8 3PM 3.5 2.7 3.5



Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, he's put up 15.2% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.3 per contest.

Murray is averaging 6.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 17.4% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Murray's Nuggets average 99.4 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Rockets are one of the league's fastest, ranking eighth with 102.7 possessions per contest.

Giving up 119 points per contest, the Rockets are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Rockets allow 41.3 rebounds per contest, ranking fourth in the league.

The Rockets are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 26.2 assists per game.

The Rockets are the worst team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 14.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Jamal Murray vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 32 32 4 6 5 0 1 11/30/2022 31 26 4 2 4 0 0 11/28/2022 25 31 2 5 4 1 1

