Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:25 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Elehuris Montero (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate (2022)
- Montero hit .233 with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks.
- Montero got a hit in 56.6% of his 53 games last season, with multiple hits in 20.8% of those contests.
- He homered in 9.4% of his games last season (53 in all), going deep in 3.2% of his trips to home plate.
- Montero picked up an RBI in 24.5% of his 53 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 7.5% of those games (four). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He scored in 18 of 53 games last season (34.0%), including scoring more than once in 5.7% of his games (three times).
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|27
|.277
|AVG
|.194
|.326
|OBP
|.219
|.530
|SLG
|.333
|11
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|7
|26/6
|K/BB
|34/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|30
|16 (69.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (46.7%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (13.3%)
|12 (52.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (20.0%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.3%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (20.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Dodgers pitching staff was fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers had the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.81).
- The Dodgers gave up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Dodgers will look to Urias (1-0) in his second start this season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.00 ERA ranks 51st, .667 WHIP ranks 13th, and 9 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
