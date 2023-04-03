After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Yonathan Daza and the Colorado Rockies take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Michael Grove) at 10:10 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Yonathan Daza At The Plate (2022)

Daza hit .301 with 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 26 walks.

Daza picked up a hit in 65.5% of his games last season (74 of 113), with more than one hit in 35 of those contests (31.0%).

Registering a plate appearance in 113 games a season ago, he hit only two homers.

Daza drove in a run in 24 games last year out 113 (21.2%), including six multi-RBI outings (5.3%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

In 40.7% of his 113 games last season, he touched home plate (46 times). He had nine games with multiple runs in 2022 (8.0%).

Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 49 GP 53 .316 AVG .289 .373 OBP .327 .409 SLG .363 13 XBH 12 1 HR 1 21 RBI 13 25/15 K/BB 33/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 57 GP 56 34 (59.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (71.4%) 19 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (28.6%) 27 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (33.9%) 1 (1.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.8%) 13 (22.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (19.6%)

