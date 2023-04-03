Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:24 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Michael Grove) at 10:10 PM ET on Monday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate (2022)
- Profar had an on-base percentage of .331 while batting .243.
- Profar had a hit 103 times last year in 164 games (62.8%), including 37 multi-hit games (22.6%).
- He homered in 16 games a year ago (out of 164 opportunities, 9.8%), leaving the ballpark in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Profar picked up an RBI in 41 of 164 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 15 of them. He drove in three or more runs in six games.
- He crossed home plate in 69 of his 164 games a year ago (42.1%), with more than one run scored 16 times (9.8%).
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|73
|.251
|AVG
|.236
|.345
|OBP
|.318
|.419
|SLG
|.365
|27
|XBH
|26
|9
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|31
|46/38
|K/BB
|57/35
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|83
|47 (58.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|56 (67.5%)
|18 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (22.9%)
|33 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|36 (43.4%)
|9 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (8.4%)
|17 (21.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|24 (28.9%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Dodgers pitching staff was fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers had the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.81).
- The Dodgers surrendered the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
- Grove will take the mound to start for the Dodgers, his first this season.
- The 26-year-old righty started and threw five innings in his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Colorado Rockies.
- Last season he finished with a 4.60 ERA and a 1.432 WHIP over his seven games, putting together a 1-0 record.
