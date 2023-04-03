After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Harold Castro and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Michael Grove) at 10:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

Michael Grove TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Harold Castro At The Plate (2022)

Castro hit .271 with 21 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 walks.

In 71 of 120 games last year (59.2%) Castro got at least one hit, and in 27 of those contests (22.5%) he picked up two or more.

He homered in 5.0% of his games last year (six of 120), and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 23.3% of his games a season ago (28 of 120), Castro picked up an RBI. In 14 of those games (11.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in three contests.

He scored in 31 of 120 games last year, with multiple runs in six of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 59 .295 AVG .249 .321 OBP .283 .396 SLG .366 16 XBH 14 2 HR 5 21 RBI 26 34/7 K/BB 45/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 60 GP 60 38 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 33 (55.0%) 15 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (20.0%) 19 (31.7%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (20.0%) 2 (3.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.7%) 13 (21.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (25.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)