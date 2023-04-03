Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:25 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Ezequiel Tovar, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate (2022)
- Tovar hit .212 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- Tovar had a hit in six games last season (out of nine games played, 66.7%), including one multi-hit game.
- He hit a long ball once out of nine games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Tovar drove in a run in two games last season out of nine, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.
- He crossed home plate safely twice last season in nine games, but did not score more than once on either of those occasions.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|.300
|AVG
|.174
|.417
|OBP
|.174
|.300
|SLG
|.348
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|2
|3/2
|K/BB
|6/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Dodgers pitching staff was fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA led all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combined to allow 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Grove gets the call to start for the Dodgers, his first of the season.
- The 26-year-old righty last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Colorado Rockies, when he started and went five innings.
- In his seven appearances last season he put together a 1-0 record, had a 4.60 ERA, and a 1.432 WHIP.
