The Colorado Rockies and Ezequiel Tovar, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Michael Grove TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate (2022)

Tovar hit .212 with a double, a home run and two walks.

Tovar had a hit in six games last season (out of nine games played, 66.7%), including one multi-hit game.

He hit a long ball once out of nine games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Tovar drove in a run in two games last season out of nine, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.

He crossed home plate safely twice last season in nine games, but did not score more than once on either of those occasions.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 3 GP 6 .300 AVG .174 .417 OBP .174 .300 SLG .348 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 2 3/2 K/BB 6/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 3 GP 6 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

