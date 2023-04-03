On Monday, Elias Diaz (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Colorado Rockies play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Grove. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Elias Díaz At The Plate (2022)

Diaz hit .228 with 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 25 walks.

Diaz got a hit in 54.3% of his 105 games last season, with more than one hit in 19.0% of them.

Including the 105 games he played in last season, he homered in eight of them (7.6%), leaving the ballpark in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.7% of his 105 games a year ago, Diaz picked up an RBI (28 times). He also had 11 games with multiple RBIs (10.5%), and three or more RBIs in eight games.

He scored in 24 of 105 games last year (22.9%), including five multi-run games (4.8%).

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 49 GP 52 .270 AVG .186 .312 OBP .251 .471 SLG .266 20 XBH 9 7 HR 2 34 RBI 17 34/10 K/BB 48/15 0 SB 0 Home Away 51 GP 54 30 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (50.0%) 14 (27.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (11.1%) 15 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (16.7%) 6 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (3.7%) 18 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (18.5%)

