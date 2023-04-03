Elehuris Montero -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the mound, on April 3 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Michael Grove TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate (2022)

Montero hit .233 with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks.

In 56.6% of his games last season (30 of 53), Montero got a base hit, and in 11 of those games (20.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

Including the 53 games he played in last season, he went yard in five of them (9.4%), leaving the ballpark in 3.2% of his trips to home plate.

Montero drove in a run in 13 of 53 games last season (24.5%), including four occasions when he drove in multiple runs (7.5%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.

He scored in 18 of 53 games last year (34.0%), including scoring more than once in 5.7% of his games (three times).

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 23 GP 27 .277 AVG .194 .326 OBP .219 .530 SLG .333 11 XBH 10 5 HR 1 13 RBI 7 26/6 K/BB 34/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 30 16 (69.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (46.7%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (13.3%) 12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (20.0%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.3%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (20.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)