Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:25 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Charlie Blackmon -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the mound, on April 3 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate (2022)
- Blackmon hit .264 with 22 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 36 walks.
- In 70.4% of his 135 games last season, Blackmon picked up a hit. He also had 33 multi-hit games in 2022.
- In 15 of 135 games last year, he hit a long ball (11.1%). He went deep in 2.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Blackmon picked up an RBI in 56 of 135 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 18 of them. He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- In 35.6% of his 135 games last season, he scored a run (48 times). He had 12 games with multiple runs in 2022 (8.9%).
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|64
|.284
|AVG
|.241
|.343
|OBP
|.291
|.456
|SLG
|.376
|27
|XBH
|17
|9
|HR
|7
|42
|RBI
|36
|54/22
|K/BB
|55/14
|0
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|65
|55 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (61.5%)
|18 (25.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|15 (23.1%)
|32 (45.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (24.6%)
|9 (12.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (9.2%)
|31 (44.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (38.5%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranked fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA led all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combined to give up 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Grove will start for the Dodgers, his first this season.
- The 26-year-old right-hander last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Colorado Rockies, when he started and went five innings.
- Last season he finished with a 4.60 ERA and a 1.432 WHIP over his seven games, putting together a 1-0 record.
