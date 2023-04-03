On Monday, Alan Trejo (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Colorado Rockies play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Grove. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Alan Trejo At The Plate (2022)

  • Trejo hit .271 with six doubles, four home runs and five walks.
  • Trejo had a hit 23 times last season in 35 games (65.7%), including eight multi-hit games (22.9%).
  • He homered in four of 35 games in 2022 (11.4%), including 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Trejo drove in a run in 34.3% of his 35 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 11.4% of those contests (four). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • He touched home plate 15 times last year in 35 games (42.9%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
18 GP 16
.309 AVG .220
.347 OBP .264
.441 SLG .400
5 XBH 5
2 HR 2
11 RBI 6
15/3 K/BB 16/2
0 SB 1
Home Away
18 GP 17
13 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%)
7 (38.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.9%)
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%)
2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%)
7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA ranked first across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers surrendered the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Grove starts for the first time this season for the Dodgers.
  • The 26-year-old right-hander started and threw five innings in his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Colorado Rockies.
  • In seven games last season he compiled a 1-0 record and had a 4.60 ERA and a 1.432 WHIP.
