The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, battle Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate (2022)

  • McMahon hit .246 with 23 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 60 walks.
  • McMahon reached base via a hit in 89 of 153 games last season (58.2%), including multiple hits in 23.5% of those games (36 of them).
  • He homered in 12.4% of his games last year (19 of 153), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • McMahon picked up an RBI in 29.4% of his games last year (45 of 153), with two or more RBIs in 14 of those games (9.2%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.
  • He touched home plate in 37.3% of his games last season (57 of 153), with more than one run on 10 occasions (6.5%).

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
75 GP 68
.263 AVG .227
.345 OBP .306
.482 SLG .339
30 XBH 16
14 HR 6
43 RBI 24
68/33 K/BB 90/27
3 SB 4
78 GP 75
48 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (54.7%)
22 (28.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (18.7%)
38 (48.7%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (25.3%)
13 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (8.0%)
29 (37.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (21.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Padres pitching staff ranked fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Padres allowed 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
  • Lugo gets the call to start for the Padres, his first of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 9, the 33-year-old righty, came out of the bullpen and went scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the San Diego Padres.
  • In 62 games last season he compiled a 3-2 record and had a 3.60 ERA and a 1.169 WHIP.
