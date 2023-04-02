(2-1) will go head to head against the (1-2) at PETCO Park on Sunday, April 2 at 4:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at Ks, Austin Gomber will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the season.

Oddsmakers list the Padres as -225 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +185 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup.

Rockies vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo - SD (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Rockies and Padres matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rockies (+185) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $28.50 back in your pocket.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will C.J. Cron get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres won 68, or 57.1%, of the 119 games they played as favorites last season.

Last season, the Padres won nine of their 15 games, or 60%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres averaged one home run per home game last season (77 total at home).

San Diego had a .364 slugging percentage and averaged 2.3 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Rockies came away with 52 wins in the 134 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Rockies came away with a win 11 times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least +185 or worse on the moneyline.

Colorado hit 51 home runs away from home last season (0.6 per game).

The Rockies slugged .336 with 2.4 extra-base hits per game in road contests.

Rockies vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kris Bryant 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+240) Yonathan Daza 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+333) Mike Moustakas 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+275) Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+230) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rockies, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +30000 28th 5th Win NL West +15000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.