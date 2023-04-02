The Denver Nuggets (51-26) and the Golden State Warriors (41-37) are scheduled to meet on Sunday at Ball Arena, with a start time of 8:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Nikola Jokic is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Warriors

Game Day: Sunday, April 2

Sunday, April 2 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Nuggets' Last Game

On Friday, in their last game, the Nuggets lost to the Suns 100-93. With 26 points, Aaron Gordon was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Aaron Gordon 26 8 6 2 1 2 Bruce Brown 16 4 3 3 0 0 Reggie Jackson 13 2 4 1 0 1

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic paces his team in points (24.9), rebounds (11.9) and assists (9.9) per contest, shooting 63.4% from the floor. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray averages 20.2 points, 4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 45.3% from the floor and 40% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Gordon puts up 16.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 56.9% from the field.

Bruce Brown posts 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Michael Porter Jr. posts 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 22.6 10 7.5 1 0.6 0.4 Jamal Murray 18.2 3.7 6.5 0.6 0.2 3.2 Aaron Gordon 14 4.8 2.9 0.9 0.5 0.6 Michael Porter Jr. 16.5 5.1 1.4 0.5 0.4 2.9 Bruce Brown 11.9 4.8 3 0.9 0.8 0.5

