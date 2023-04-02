After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Seth Lugo) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

TV Channel: BSSD

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate (2022)

Montero hit .233 with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks.

In 56.6% of his 53 games last season, Montero picked up a hit. He also had 11 multi-hit games in 2022.

In five of 53 games last year, he hit a home run (9.4%). He went deep in 3.2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Montero picked up an RBI in 13 of 53 games last year, with multiple RBIs in four of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.

In 18 of 53 games last year (34.0%) he scored, and in three of those games (5.7%) he scored two or more runs.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 23 GP 27 .277 AVG .194 .326 OBP .219 .530 SLG .333 11 XBH 10 5 HR 1 13 RBI 7 26/6 K/BB 34/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 30 16 (69.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (46.7%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (13.3%) 12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (20.0%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.3%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (20.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)