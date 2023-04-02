The Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon, who went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI last time in action, take on Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

PETCO Park

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate (2022)

Blackmon hit .264 with 22 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 36 walks.

Blackmon had a hit in 95 of 135 games last season, with multiple hits in 33 of those games.

He homered in 11.1% of his games last year (15 of 135), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Blackmon drove in a run in 56 of 135 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 18 of them. He drove in three or more runs in four games.

He touched home plate in 48 of 135 games last year, with multiple runs in 12 of those games.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 70 GP 64 .284 AVG .241 .343 OBP .291 .456 SLG .376 27 XBH 17 9 HR 7 42 RBI 36 54/22 K/BB 55/14 0 SB 4 Home Away 70 GP 65 55 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (61.5%) 18 (25.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (23.1%) 32 (45.7%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (24.6%) 9 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.2%) 31 (44.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (38.5%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)