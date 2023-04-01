After going 2-for-5 in his most recent game, Yonathan Daza and the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres (who will start Michael Wacha) at 8:40 PM ET on Saturday.

Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Yonathan Daza At The Plate (2022)

Daza hit .301 with 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 26 walks.

Daza picked up a hit in 65.5% of his games last season (74 of 113), with more than one hit in 35 of them (31.0%).

He homered in two of 113 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Daza drove in a run in 21.2% of his games last season (24 of 113), with two or more RBIs in six of those contests (5.3%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.

In 40.7% of his 113 games last season, he scored a run (46 times). He had nine games with multiple runs in 2022 (8.0%).

Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 49 GP 53 .316 AVG .289 .373 OBP .327 .409 SLG .363 13 XBH 12 1 HR 1 21 RBI 13 25/15 K/BB 33/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 57 GP 56 34 (59.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (71.4%) 19 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (28.6%) 27 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (33.9%) 1 (1.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.8%) 13 (22.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (19.6%)

