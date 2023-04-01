After earning a win in the Corales Puntacana Championship in his last outing, Matt Wallace is set to compete in the 2023 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas from March 30 - April 2.

Looking to wager on Wallace at the Valero Texas Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Matt Wallace Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Wallace has finished better than par on nine occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in five of his last 16 rounds played.

Wallace has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Wallace has finished first once and has two top-10 finishes in his past five events.

He has made the cut in three of his past five appearances.

In his past five appearances, Wallace has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 30 -7 277 1 11 1 3 $1.5M

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Wallace has one top-five finish in his past two appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been third.

Wallace has made the cut one time in his previous two entries in this event.

Wallace finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will play at 7,438 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,294.

Golfers at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) have averaged a score of -2 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

Courses that Wallace has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,254 yards, 184 yards shorter than the 7,438-yard TPC San Antonio (Oaks) this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Wallace's Last Time Out

Wallace was in the 67th percentile on par 3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.83-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship was strong, putting him in the 94th percentile of the field.

Wallace was better than 97% of the competitors at the Corales Puntacana Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.59.

Wallace shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Wallace recorded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.7).

Wallace's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship were more than the tournament average of 4.6.

At that most recent competition, Wallace's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 5.2).

Wallace finished the Corales Puntacana Championship recording a birdie or better on 12 par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.9 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Corales Puntacana Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Wallace finished without one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

