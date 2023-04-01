Kris Bryant -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on April 1 at 8:40 PM ET.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Michael Wacha TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Kris Bryant At The Plate (2022)

Bryant hit .306 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 17 walks.

Bryant had a base hit in 31 of 42 games last season (73.8%), with at least two hits in 14 of those contests (33.3%).

He homered in 9.5% of his games last year (four of 42), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Bryant picked up an RBI in 11 of 42 games last season (26.2%), including three occasions when he drove in multiple runs (7.1%).

He came around to score 22 times in 42 games (52.4%) last season, including six occasions when he scored more than once (14.3%).

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 26 GP 16 .323 AVG .279 .387 OBP .357 .374 SLG .639 5 XBH 12 0 HR 5 5 RBI 9 18/9 K/BB 9/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 16 20 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%) 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (25.0%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)