Nikola Jokic Injury Status - Nuggets vs. Suns Injury Report March 31
The Denver Nuggets (51-25) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report, including Nikola Jokic, as they ready for a Friday, March 31 game against the Phoenix Suns (41-35) at Footprint Center, which tips at 10:30 PM ET.
The Nuggets head into this contest after a 107-88 loss to the Pelicans on Thursday. The Nuggets got a team-leading 21 points from Jamal Murray in the loss.
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Nikola Jokic
|C
|Questionable
|Calf
|24.9
|11.9
|9.9
|Jack White
|SF
|Out
|Health And Safety Protocols
|1.2
|0.6
|0.2
Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today
Suns Injuries: Kevin Durant: Questionable (Ankle)
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: NBA TV, BSAZ, and ALT
Nuggets Season Insights
- The Nuggets put up just 4.7 more points per game (116.4) than the Suns allow their opponents to score (111.7).
- When it scores more than 111.7 points, Denver is 46-6.
- While the Nuggets are putting up 116.4 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, amassing 113.8 points per contest.
- Denver connects on 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.
- The Nuggets average 117.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (first in league), and allow 113.3 points per 100 possessions (19th in NBA).
Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Suns
|-10
|227.5
