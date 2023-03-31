Jurickson Profar makes his season debut when the Colorado Rockies battle the San Diego Padres and Nick Martinez at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate (2022)

  • Profar had an OBP of .331 while batting .243.
  • Profar got a hit in 62.8% of his 164 games last year, with multiple hits in 22.6% of those contests.
  • He hit a long ball in 9.8% of his games in 2022 (16 of 164), including 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Profar drove in a run in 25.0% of his games last season (41 of 164), with two or more RBIs in 15 of those games (9.1%). He had three or more RBIs in six games.
  • He scored in 69 of 164 games last season (42.1%), including scoring more than once in 9.8% of his games (16 times).

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
77 GP 73
.251 AVG .236
.345 OBP .318
.419 SLG .365
27 XBH 26
9 HR 6
27 RBI 31
46/38 K/BB 57/35
2 SB 3
Home Away
81 GP 83
47 (58.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 56 (67.5%)
18 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (22.9%)
33 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 36 (43.4%)
9 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (8.4%)
17 (21.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 24 (28.9%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Padres pitching staff was fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
  • The Padres gave up 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
  • Martinez takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Padres.
  • The 32-year-old righty came out of the bullpen and threw three scoreless innings when he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 22 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • In his 47 appearances last season he finished with a 3.47 ERA and a 1.288 WHIP, compiling a 4-4 record.
