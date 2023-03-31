The Colorado Rockies and Harold Castro, who went 1-for-5 last time out, take on Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Padres.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Harold Castro At The Plate (2022)

  • Castro hit .271 with 21 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 walks.
  • In 71 of 120 games last season (59.2%) Castro had at least one hit, and in 27 of those contests (22.5%) he picked up two or more.
  • Including the 120 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in six of them (5.0%), leaving the yard in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Castro picked up an RBI in 28 of 120 games last season (23.3%), including 14 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (11.7%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
  • In 31 of 120 games last year (25.8%) he scored, and in six of those games (5.0%) he scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
59 GP 59
.295 AVG .249
.321 OBP .283
.396 SLG .366
16 XBH 14
2 HR 5
21 RBI 26
34/7 K/BB 45/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
60 GP 60
38 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 33 (55.0%)
15 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (20.0%)
19 (31.7%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (20.0%)
2 (3.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.7%)
13 (21.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (25.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
  • Martinez will make his first start of the season for the Padres.
  • The 32-year-old right-hander last appeared Saturday, Oct. 22 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he came on in relief and went three scoreless innings.
  • In his 47 appearances last season he finished with a 3.47 ERA and a 1.288 WHIP, compiling a 4-4 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.