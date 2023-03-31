The Colorado Rockies and Harold Castro, who went 1-for-5 last time out, take on Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Padres.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Harold Castro At The Plate (2022)

Castro hit .271 with 21 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 walks.

In 71 of 120 games last season (59.2%) Castro had at least one hit, and in 27 of those contests (22.5%) he picked up two or more.

Including the 120 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in six of them (5.0%), leaving the yard in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Castro picked up an RBI in 28 of 120 games last season (23.3%), including 14 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (11.7%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.

In 31 of 120 games last year (25.8%) he scored, and in six of those games (5.0%) he scored more than once.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 59 .295 AVG .249 .321 OBP .283 .396 SLG .366 16 XBH 14 2 HR 5 21 RBI 26 34/7 K/BB 45/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 60 GP 60 38 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 33 (55.0%) 15 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (20.0%) 19 (31.7%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (20.0%) 2 (3.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.7%) 13 (21.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (25.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)