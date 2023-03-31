C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:23 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
After going 4-for-5 with a double, two home runs and five RBI in his most recent game, C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Nick Martinez) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
C.J. Cron At The Plate (2022)
- Cron had 148 total hits while slugging .468.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB last season, his batting average ranked 66th, his on-base percentage ranked 73rd, and he was 28th in the league in slugging.
- In 99 of 150 games last season (66.0%) Cron had at least one hit, and in 39 of those contests (26.0%) he picked up two or more.
- He homered in 26 games a year ago (out of 150 opportunities, 17.3%), going deep in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Cron picked up an RBI in 62 games last season out of 150 (41.3%), including multiple RBIs in 15.3% of those games (23 times) and three or more RBIs on nine occasions..
- In 42.0% of his games last season (63 of 150), he scored at least a run, and in 14 (9.3%) he scored two or more runs.
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|77
|.302
|AVG
|.214
|.364
|OBP
|.281
|.601
|SLG
|.340
|38
|XBH
|22
|22
|HR
|7
|75
|RBI
|27
|74/27
|K/BB
|90/22
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|77
|55 (75.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|44 (57.1%)
|22 (30.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|17 (22.1%)
|41 (56.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|22 (28.6%)
|19 (26.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (9.1%)
|41 (56.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|21 (27.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres surrendered 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- Martinez starts for the first time this season for the Padres.
- The 32-year-old right-hander last appeared Saturday, Oct. 22 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he came on in relief and went three scoreless innings.
- Last season he compiled a 4-4 record, a 3.47 ERA and a 1.288 WHIP over his 47 games.
