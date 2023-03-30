Ryan McMahon and his Colorado Rockies take the field on Opening Day versus Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres on March 30 at 9:40 PM ET.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate (2022)

  • McMahon hit .246 with 23 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 60 walks.
  • McMahon picked up a hit in 58.2% of his games last season (89 of 153), with more than one hit in 36 of those contests (23.5%).
  • He hit a home run in 12.4% of his games last season (153 in all), going deep in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
  • McMahon drove in a run in 45 of 153 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 14 of them. He drove in three or more runs in five games.
  • In 37.3% of his games last season (57 of 153), he scored at least a run, and in 10 (6.5%) he scored two or more runs.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
75 GP 68
.263 AVG .227
.345 OBP .306
.482 SLG .339
30 XBH 16
14 HR 6
43 RBI 24
68/33 K/BB 90/27
3 SB 4

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
  • Padres pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
  • Snell starts for the first time this season for the Padres.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 19, the 30-year-old southpaw, started and went five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • Last season he finished with a 3.45 ERA and a 1.211 WHIP over his 24 games, compiling an 8-10 record.
