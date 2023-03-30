The Colorado Rockies (3-4) currently have eight players that have been placed on the IL. Their upcoming matchup against the Washington Nationals (1-6) starts at 8:40 PM ET on Friday, April 7 at Coors Field.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rockies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockies Injuries

Name Status Injury 2023 Stats Sean Bouchard 60 Day Injury List Biceps - Randal Grichuk 10 Day Injury List Hernia - Antonio Senzatela 15 Day Injury List Knee - Tyler Kinley 60 Day Injury List Elbow - Brendan Rodgers 60 Day Injury List Shoulder - Lucas Gilbreath 60 Day Injury List Elbow - Daniel Bard 15 Day Injury List Anxiety - Ryan Rolison 60 Day Injury List Shoulder -

Join FanDuel and get the best new user offer, then build your first lineup and try to win cash prizes!

Rockies Next Game

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM

8:40 PM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Run Line Total Runs Rockies -120 +100 COL -1.5 11.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies vs. Nationals Player Performance - April 6

The Rockies return to the diamond after taking down the Nationals by a score of 1-0 on Thursday. In the win, they outhit Washington 9-6.

Name Position Game Stats Kyle Freeland SP 6 2/3 IP, 0 R, 4 H, 5 K, 2 BB Kris Bryant RF 2-for-4, 2B, RBI Elehuris Montero 3B 3-for-4 Ezequiel Tovar SS 1-for-3, 2B Charlie Blackmon RF 0-for-3, BB Elias Díaz C 1-for-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.