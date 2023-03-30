The Denver Nuggets (51-24) will be monitoring four players on the injury report, including Nikola Jokic, as they prepare for a Thursday, March 30 game against the New Orleans Pelicans (38-38) at Ball Arena, which tips at 10:00 PM ET.

The Nuggets won their last matchup 116-111 against the 76ers on Monday. Jokic recorded 25 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists for the Nuggets.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Calf 24.9 11.9 9.9 Vlatko Cancar PF Questionable Ankle 5.2 2.2 1.4 Peyton Watson SG Questionable Illness 1.9 0.5 0.1 Jack White SF Out Health And Safety Protocols 1.2 0.6 0.2

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Pelicans Injuries: Zion Williamson: Out (Hamstring), Jose Alvarado: Out (Tibia)

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets average only 4.3 more points per game (116.8) than the Pelicans allow (112.5).

Denver is 45-5 when scoring more than 112.5 points.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Nuggets have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 114.6 points per contest over that span compared to the 116.8 they've put up over the course of this year.

Denver hits 12.1 three-pointers per game (15th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.3 on average.

The Nuggets average 117.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (first in the league), and give up 113.2 points per 100 possessions (19th in the NBA).

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -5.5 226

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.