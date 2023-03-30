On Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Ball Arena, the Denver Nuggets (51-24) will try to continue a four-game winning run when hosting the New Orleans Pelicans (38-38). It airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Pelicans matchup.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game with a +312 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.8 points per game (ninth in the NBA) and give up 112.7 per outing (10th in the league).

The Pelicans' +136 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 114.3 points per game (15th in NBA) while giving up 112.5 per outing (seventh in league).

The two teams combine to score 231.1 points per game, 5.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 225.2 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Denver has won 40 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 35 times.

New Orleans has covered 37 times in 76 matchups with a spread this season.

Nuggets and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +800 +340 - Pelicans +20000 +7500 +180

