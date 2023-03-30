Kris Bryant and his Colorado Rockies hit the field on Opening Day against Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres on March 30 at 9:40 PM ET.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Kris Bryant At The Plate (2022)

  • Bryant hit .306 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 17 walks.
  • Bryant reached base via a hit in 31 of 42 games last season (73.8%), including multiple hits in 33.3% of those games (14 of them).
  • He homered in four of 42 games in 2022 (9.5%), including 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Bryant drove in a run in 11 games last year out of 42 (26.2%), including multiple RBIs in 7.1% of those games (three times).
  • In 52.4% of his games last season (22 of 42), he scored at least a run, and in six (14.3%) he scored more than once.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
26 GP 16
.323 AVG .279
.387 OBP .357
.374 SLG .639
5 XBH 12
0 HR 5
5 RBI 9
18/9 K/BB 9/8
0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.82).
  • The Padres gave up 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
  • Snell will start for the Padres, his first of the season.
  • The 30-year-old lefty started and threw five innings when he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 19 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • Over his 24 appearances last season he finished with a 3.45 ERA and a 1.211 WHIP, compiling an 8-10 record.
