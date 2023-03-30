C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
C.J. Cron and his Colorado Rockies hit the field for Opening Day versus Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres on March 30 at 9:40 PM ET.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
C.J. Cron At The Plate (2022)
- Cron registered 148 hits and slugged .468.
- Among qualified batters last season, he ranked 66th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 73rd and he was 28th in slugging.
- Cron got a hit in 66.0% of his 150 games last season, with multiple hits in 26.0% of those games.
- He hit a long ball in 17.3% of his games last year (26 of 150), and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 41.3% of his 150 games a year ago, Cron picked up an RBI (62 times). He also had 23 games with multiple RBIs (15.3%), and three or more RBIs in nine games.
- He scored a run in 63 of 150 games last season, with multiple runs in 14 of those games.
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|77
|.302
|AVG
|.214
|.364
|OBP
|.281
|.601
|SLG
|.340
|38
|XBH
|22
|22
|HR
|7
|75
|RBI
|27
|74/27
|K/BB
|90/22
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Padres pitching staff was fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres had a 3.82 team ERA that ranked 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres allowed 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- Snell gets the call to start for the Padres, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 19, the 30-year-old lefty, started and went five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Over his 24 appearances last season he finished with a 3.45 ERA and a 1.211 WHIP, putting together an 8-10 record.
