The Colorado Avalanche (44-23-6) -- who've won three in a row -- host the Minnesota Wild (43-22-9) on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

The Avalanche-Wild game can be watched on TNT, TVAS, and SN360, so tune in to catch the action.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TNT, TVAS, and SN360 Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs. Wild Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/15/2023 Wild Avalanche 3-2 COL 10/17/2022 Wild Avalanche 6-3 COL

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have given up 198 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking fourth in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Avalanche's 239 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Avalanche have secured 95.0% of the possible points with a 9-1-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Avalanche have allowed 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 4.0 goals-per-game average (40 total) over that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 62 32 63 95 36 39 44.2% Mikko Rantanen 73 48 40 88 39 53 46.9% Cale Makar 58 17 49 66 48 50 - Artturi Lehkonen 62 20 29 49 12 24 17.4% J.T. Compher 73 16 32 48 24 26 48.8%

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild's total of 194 goals conceded (2.6 per game) is third in the league.

The Wild have 217 goals this season (2.9 per game), 23rd in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Wild are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Wild have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 4.2 goals-per-game average (42 total) over that time.

Wild Key Players