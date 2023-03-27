Nikola Jokic is one of the players to watch on Monday at 9:30 PM ET, when the Denver Nuggets (50-24) go head to head with the Philadelphia 76ers (49-25) at Ball Arena.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. 76ers

Game Day: Monday, March 27

Monday, March 27 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Nuggets' Last Game

On Saturday, in their most recent game, the Nuggets topped the Bucks 129-106. With 31 points, Jokic was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 31 6 11 1 0 1 Jamal Murray 26 6 9 0 1 5 Michael Porter Jr. 19 7 0 0 0 3

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic paces his squad in points (24.9), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.9) per game, shooting 63.3% from the field. Defensively, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray puts up 20.2 points, 4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 45.2% from the field and 39.8% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Aaron Gordon posts 16.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Bruce Brown puts up 10.9 points, 4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 48.1% from the floor and 36.7% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. puts up 17.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 49.3% from the field and 42.2% from downtown (10th in league) with 3 made 3-pointers per contest (10th in NBA).

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 27.3 11.9 9.1 1.3 0.5 1.2 Jamal Murray 20.1 3.7 6.8 0.9 0.4 3.3 Michael Porter Jr. 17.9 5.3 1.4 0.6 0.4 3.3 Aaron Gordon 14.1 5.1 2.7 0.8 0.6 0.7 Bruce Brown 9.2 4.8 2.2 1 0.6 0.4

