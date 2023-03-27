The Denver Nuggets (50-24) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (49-25) on March 27, 2023 at Ball Arena.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and 76ers.

Nuggets vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: NBA TV

Nuggets Stats Insights

This season, the Nuggets have a 50.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 47% of shots the 76ers' opponents have made.

Denver is 43-14 when it shoots higher than 47% from the field.

The 76ers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 19th.

The Nuggets average 116.8 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 110.5 the 76ers give up.

Denver is 45-7 when scoring more than 110.5 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Nuggets are posting eight more points per game (120.8) than they are when playing on the road (112.8).

Denver is ceding 110 points per game this year in home games, which is 5.3 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (115.3).

The Nuggets are making 12.9 three-pointers per game with a 40.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 1.5 more threes and 3% points better than they're averaging in road games (11.4 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).

Nuggets Injuries