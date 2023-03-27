The Denver Nuggets (50-24) are favored (-7) to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (49-25) at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Ball Arena. The contest airs on NBA TV, ALT, and NBCS-PH.

Nuggets vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, March 27, 2023

Monday, March 27, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and NBCS-PH

NBA TV, ALT, and NBCS-PH Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - 76ers 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 7)

76ers (+ 7) Pick OU: Under (229)



The 76ers' .581 ATS win percentage (43-31-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Nuggets' .541 mark (40-32-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 7-point favorite or more 52% of the time. That's less often than Philadelphia covers as an underdog of 7 or more (100%).

Philadelphia and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 54.1% of the time this season (40 out of 74). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (35 out of 74).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 42-15, while the 76ers are 11-11 as moneyline underdogs.

Nuggets Performance Insights

So far this season, Denver is averaging 116.8 points per game (seventh-ranked in NBA) and allowing 112.7 points per contest (11th-ranked).

The Nuggets have been one of the top teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are collecting 29.2 per game (second-best in NBA).

The Nuggets are making 12.1 threes per game this year (15th-ranked in NBA), and they sport a 38.9% three-point percentage (best).

Denver is attempting 55.1 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 63.9% of the shots it has attempted (and 72.4% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 31.2 treys per contest, which are 36.1% of its shots (and 27.6% of the team's buckets).

