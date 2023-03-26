How to Watch the Iowa vs. Louisville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 1:11 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (29-6) match up with the No. 5 seed Louisville Cardinals (26-11) in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena, airing on ESPN beginning at 9:00 PM.
Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- TV: ESPN
Iowa vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinals' 73 points per game are only 2.5 more points than the 70.5 the Hawkeyes allow.
- When it scores more than 70.5 points, Louisville is 17-3.
- Iowa has a 16-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 73 points.
- The Hawkeyes score 23.9 more points per game (87.3) than the Cardinals allow (63.4).
- Iowa is 23-6 when scoring more than 63.4 points.
- Louisville is 21-9 when giving up fewer than 87.3 points.
- The Hawkeyes shoot 51.1% from the field, 11.3% higher than the Cardinals concede defensively.
- The Cardinals shoot 45.1% from the field, 5.4% higher than the Hawkeyes allow.
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/17/2023
|SE Louisiana
|W 95-43
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|3/19/2023
|Georgia
|W 74-66
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|3/24/2023
|Colorado
|W 87-77
|Climate Pledge Arena
|3/26/2023
|Louisville
|-
|Climate Pledge Arena
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/18/2023
|Drake
|W 83-81
|Moody Center
|3/20/2023
|@ Texas
|W 73-51
|Moody Center
|3/24/2023
|Ole Miss
|W 72-62
|Climate Pledge Arena
|3/26/2023
|Iowa
|-
|Climate Pledge Arena
