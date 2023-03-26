Avalanche vs. Coyotes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 1:46 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Avalanche (42-23-6) visit the Arizona Coyotes (27-34-12) at Mullett Arena on Sunday, March 26 at 3:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSAZ, and ALT. The Coyotes are on a six-game home winning streak.
Avalanche vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSAZ, and ALT
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-300)
|Coyotes (+250)
|6.5
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have won 60.0% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (30-20).
- Colorado is 5-2 (winning 71.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter.
- The Avalanche have an implied moneyline win probability of 75.0% in this contest.
- In 26 of 71 matches this season, Colorado and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.
Avalanche vs. Coyotes Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|231 (18th)
|Goals
|201 (27th)
|194 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|250 (23rd)
|57 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|41 (22nd)
|46 (16th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|67 (32nd)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Avalanche with DraftKings.
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Colorado hit the over three times.
- The Avalanche have had an average of 6.6 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 higher than this game's over/under.
- In their past 10 games, the Avalanche are scoring 2.5 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Avalanche are ranked 18th in the league with 231 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.
- The Avalanche have conceded the fourth-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 194 (2.7 per game).
- The team's goal differential is eighth-best in the league at +37.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.