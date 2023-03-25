The Denver Nuggets (49-24) and the Milwaukee Bucks (53-20), the league's conference leaders, meet at Ball Arena on Saturday, March 25, 2023, tipping at 9:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Bucks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Bucks Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSWI
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Bucks Moneyline
DraftKings Nuggets (-3) 237 -155 +135 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Nuggets (-3.5) 236.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Nuggets (-3) 237.5 -145 +125 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Nuggets (-2.5) - -135 +115 Bet on this game with Tipico

Nuggets vs. Bucks Betting Trends

  • The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game with a +284 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.7 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and give up 112.8 per outing (11th in the league).
  • The Bucks outscore opponents by 4.6 points per game (posting 116.8 points per game, seventh in league, and giving up 112.2 per contest, seventh in NBA) and have a +341 scoring differential.
  • These two teams are scoring 233.5 points per game between them, 3.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • Opponents of these two teams combine to score 225 points per game, 12 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Denver is 39-32-2 ATS this season.
  • Milwaukee has covered 42 times in 73 games with a spread this season.

Nuggets and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Nuggets +800 +340 -
Bucks +320 +145 -

