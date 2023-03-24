The No. 5 Miami Hurricanes (27-7) head into a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 1 Houston Cougars (33-3) on Friday at 7:15 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues live from T-Mobile Center and airing on CBS.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

Houston Stats Insights

The Cougars make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

Houston is 21-0 when it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

The Hurricanes are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cougars sit at 14th.

The Cougars score only 3.3 more points per game (74.9) than the Hurricanes give up (71.6).

When Houston scores more than 71.6 points, it is 22-0.

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

The Hurricanes' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 12 percentage points higher than the Cougars have given up to their opponents (36.1%).

This season, Miami (FL) has a 24-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 36.1% from the field.

The Hurricanes are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at seventh.

The Hurricanes' 79.1 points per game are 22.5 more points than the 56.6 the Cougars allow.

Miami (FL) has a 17-2 record when allowing fewer than 74.9 points.

Houston Home & Away Comparison

Houston is posting 77.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 1.7 more points than it is averaging on the road (75.6).

When playing at home, the Cougars are surrendering 6.5 fewer points per game (54.4) than on the road (60.9).

At home, Houston is draining 0.9 fewer treys per game (7.9) than when playing on the road (8.8). It also sports a worse three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to in road games (39.3%).

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 Miami (FL) is averaging 8.2 more points per game at home (83.4) than away (75.2).

At home, the Hurricanes concede 72.9 points per game. Away, they concede 69.

Beyond the arc, Miami (FL) sinks fewer treys away (7.2 per game) than at home (8.3), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (35.3%) than at home (39.3%) as well.

Houston Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/12/2023 Memphis L 75-65 Dickies Arena 3/16/2023 Northern Kentucky W 63-52 Legacy Arena at BJCC 3/18/2023 Auburn W 81-64 Legacy Arena at BJCC 3/24/2023 Miami (FL) - T-Mobile Center

Miami (FL) Schedule