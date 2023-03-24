This Sweet 16 matchup features the No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (28-6) and the No. 6 seed Colorado Buffaloes (25-8) on Friday at Climate Pledge Arena. The NCAA Tournament matchup begins at 7:30 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Colorado vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison

  • The Buffaloes put up only 1.4 fewer points per game (69) than the Hawkeyes allow (70.4).
  • When it scores more than 70.4 points, Colorado is 16-1.
  • Iowa has a 14-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 69 points.
  • The Hawkeyes put up 28.9 more points per game (87.4) than the Buffaloes allow (58.5).
  • When Iowa totals more than 58.5 points, it is 23-6.
  • Colorado has a 22-7 record when allowing fewer than 87.4 points.
  • The Hawkeyes shoot 51% from the field, 11.1% higher than the Buffaloes allow defensively.

Colorado Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/3/2023 Washington State L 61-49 Michelob ULTRA Arena
3/18/2023 Middle Tennessee W 82-60 Cameron Indoor Stadium
3/20/2023 @ Duke W 61-53 Cameron Indoor Stadium
3/24/2023 Iowa - Climate Pledge Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.