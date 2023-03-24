Friday's contest between the Iowa Hawkeyes (28-6) and the Colorado Buffaloes (25-8) at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 74-68 based on our computer prediction, with Iowa coming out on top. Tipoff is at TBA on March 24.

The Buffaloes head into this matchup on the heels of a 61-53 victory over Duke on Monday.

Colorado vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!

Colorado vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 74, Colorado 68

Colorado Schedule Analysis

When the Buffaloes took down the Utah Utes (No. 8 in the AP's Top 25) on January 6 by a score of 77-67, it was their best victory of the year so far.

The Buffaloes have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (11).

Colorado has four wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 49th-most in the country.

Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins

77-67 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on January 6

61-53 on the road over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 20

73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 27

72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on January 13

63-53 on the road over Oregon (No. 26) on February 3

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Colorado Performance Insights