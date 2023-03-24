Avalanche vs. Coyotes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:46 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Coyotes (27-33-12) carry a five-game road losing streak into a matchup against the Colorado Avalanche (41-23-6) on Friday, March 24 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSAZX.
Avalanche vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSAZX
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-450)
|Coyotes (+360)
|6.5
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have been a moneyline favorite 49 times this season, and have finished 29-20 in those games.
- Colorado has played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Avalanche have an implied win probability of 81.8%.
- Colorado's 70 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 26 times.
Avalanche vs. Coyotes Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|228 (17th)
|Goals
|200 (26th)
|193 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|247 (24th)
|55 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|41 (21st)
|46 (16th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|65 (29th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Avalanche with DraftKings.
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- Three of Colorado's last 10 contests hit the over.
- The Avalanche have had an average of 6.6 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 higher than this matchup's over/under.
- In their past 10 games, the Avalanche are scoring 2.2 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Avalanche offense's 228 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.
- The Avalanche are ranked fifth in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 193 total goals (2.8 per game).
- With a +35 goal differential, they're ranked eighth-best in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.