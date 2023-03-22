When the Denver Nuggets (48-24) and Washington Wizards (32-40) match up at Capital One Arena on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, Nikola Jokic and Kristaps Porzingis will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Wizards

Game Day: Wednesday, March 22

Wednesday, March 22 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Nuggets' Last Game

On Sunday, in their last game, the Nuggets beat the Nets 108-102. With 28 points, Michael Porter Jr. was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Michael Porter Jr. 28 9 3 0 0 5 Jamal Murray 25 1 8 0 0 4 Nikola Jokic 22 17 10 2 0 0

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic paces his team in points (24.7), rebounds (11.9) and assists (9.9) per game, shooting 63.4% from the field. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray is posting 20.1 points, 6.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Aaron Gordon puts up 16.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 57.9% from the field.

Bruce Brown puts up 10.9 points, 4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 36.5% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Porter is posting 17.2 points, 1.1 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 24.3 13 9.3 0.9 0.6 0.9 Jamal Murray 21.2 3.4 6.6 1.2 0.3 3.4 Michael Porter Jr. 18.2 5.1 1.5 0.6 0.5 2.9 Aaron Gordon 14.4 5.5 3 0.6 0.5 0.4 Bruce Brown 9.7 4.6 2 1 0.7 0.6

