Nikola Jokic will take the court for the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Washington Wizards.

In his most recent game, a 108-102 win against the Nets, Jokic tallied 22 points, 17 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals.

Below we will look at Jokic's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 24.7 24.3 Rebounds 11.5 11.9 13.0 Assists 9.5 9.9 9.3 PRA 45.5 46.5 46.6 PR 35.5 36.6 37.3 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Nikola Jokic's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Wizards

Jokic has taken 15.0 shots per game this season and made 9.5 per game, which account for 15.4% and 19.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 6.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.8 per game.

Jokic's opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th in the NBA with 101.1 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

The Wizards allow 113.6 points per game, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

The Wizards are the 12th-ranked team in the league, conceding 42.6 rebounds per game.

Conceding 24.3 assists per game, the Wizards are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Wizards are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/14/2022 33 43 14 8 0 1 5

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Jokic or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.