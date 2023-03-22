The Colorado Avalanche (41-22-6), winners of six games in a row, will host the Pittsburgh Penguins (34-26-10) -- who've lost four straight -- on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

You can tune in on TNT, TVAS, and SportsNet to see the Avalanche play the Penguins.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TNT, TVAS, and SportsNet Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs. Penguins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/7/2023 Penguins Avalanche 2-1 (F/OT) PIT

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have conceded 188 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking third in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Avalanche's 226 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Avalanche are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 40 goals over that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 58 30 59 89 34 36 45% Mikko Rantanen 69 47 38 85 34 50 46.3% Cale Makar 55 16 45 61 47 49 - Artturi Lehkonen 62 20 29 49 12 24 17.4% J.T. Compher 69 14 31 45 17 23 48.6%

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins have allowed 227 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 18th in the NHL.

With 223 goals (3.2 per game), the Penguins have the league's 18th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Penguins are 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Penguins have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 29 goals during that stretch.

Penguins Key Players