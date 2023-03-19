The Second Round round of the Women's NCAA Tournament on March 19 has eight games on the schedule, with the most intriguing matchup being a clash between No. 8 South Florida and No. 1 South Carolina. For information on game times, details on how to watch each game, and everything else March Madness related, check out our breakdown below.

Watch every women's March Madness game and select men's March Madness games live on fuboTV! Keep reading for game-specific information and links.

Second Round Odds and How to Watch

No. 8 South Florida Bulls vs. No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Colonial Life Arena Location: Columbia, South Carolina

How to Watch South Florida vs South Carolina

TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

No. 10 Georgia Lady Bulldogs vs. No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Carver-Hawkeye Arena Location: Iowa City, Iowa

How to Watch Georgia vs Iowa

TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

No. 11 Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: Purcell Pavilion

Purcell Pavilion Location: South Bend, Indiana

How to Watch Mississippi State vs Notre Dame

TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

No. 9 South Dakota State Jackrabbits vs. No. 1 Virginia Tech Hokies

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Cassell Coliseum

Cassell Coliseum Location: Blacksburg, Virginia

How to Watch South Dakota State vs Virginia Tech

TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

No. 7 Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 2 Maryland Terrapins

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Venue: Xfinity Center

Xfinity Center Location: College Park, Maryland

How to Watch Arizona vs Maryland

TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

No. 10 Princeton Tigers vs. No. 2 Utah Utes

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Jon M. Huntsman Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

How to Watch Princeton vs Utah

TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

No. 6 Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 3 LSU Lady Tigers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Pete Maravich Assembly Center Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

How to Watch Michigan vs LSU

TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 1 Stanford Cardinal

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Maples Pavilion

Maples Pavilion Location: Stanford, California

How to Watch Ole Miss vs Stanford