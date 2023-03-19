The Denver Nuggets (47-24) face the Brooklyn Nets (39-31) as only 1.5-point favorites on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on YES and ALT.

Nuggets vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and ALT

YES and ALT Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nuggets vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: - Nets 115 - Nuggets 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 1.5)

Nets (+ 1.5) Pick OU: Over (228)



The Nets (38-32-0 ATS) have covered the spread 52.1% of the time, 2.2% more often than the Nuggets (37-32-2) this season.

Brooklyn covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point underdog or more 65.4% of the time. That's more often than Denver covers as a favorite of 1.5 or more (50.9%).

Denver's games have gone over the total 49.3% of the time this season (35 out of 71), which is more often than Brooklyn's games have (31 out of 70).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Nets are 12-19, while the Nuggets are 39-15 as moneyline favorites.

Nuggets Performance Insights

Denver ranks seventh in the NBA with 116.8 points per game this year. At the other end, it ranks 13th with 113 points allowed per game.

The Nuggets have been piling up assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 29.2 assists per contest.

With a 38.6% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets rank second-best in the NBA. They rank 15th in the league by draining 12.1 threes per contest.

Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers and 36.1% threes this season. Of the team's baskets, 72.5% are two-pointers and 27.5% are threes.

