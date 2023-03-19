Looking to make a bet on the game between Gonzaga and TCU? If your area has legal online betting and you aren't in on the action yet, keep reading to find out how you can join BetMGM and get the most lucrative offer possible for new customers with our BetMGM bonus!

Gonzaga vs. TCU Odds, TV Channel, Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Line: Gonzaga -4.5

Gonzaga -4.5 Point Total: 157.5

157.5 Moneyline (To Win): Gonzaga -200, TCU +165

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today..

If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

Wanting to wager on the Bulldogs and Horned Frogs matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Bulldogs (-200), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Bulldogs are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.00 back.

Spread betting, like wagering on the Bulldogs at -4.5, is a bit more complicated. However, in certain circumstances, it can offer a bigger payout. In this case, the -4.5 means that the Bulldogs must beat their opponent by at least five points to "cover the spread." If the Bulldogs don't win by at least five points, or lose the game outright, then the Horned Frogs will "cover" the spread, making them the right choice.

Other bets you can make

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 157.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on game props (will Gonzaga win the race to 10 points?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Get a special bonus if you sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook using our link.

Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

Please note: Not all offers are available in all areas, and they are subject to change. Visit the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.